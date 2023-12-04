Patna, December 4: A pregnant woman was killed by her husband in Bihar's Vaishali district on Monday morning, police said. The victim was identified as Julie Kumari, who was married to Muzaffarpur wood trader Raj Kumar Shah in May this year. She, along with her husband came to her native village Mahiya Maalpur village under Patepur police station in the district on November 21 and had been staying here since then. Bihar Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Three Men Inside SKMCH Muzaffarpur; One Arrested, Two Absconding

On Monday, the couple did not emerge from their room in the morning. Her family members suspected foul play and they knocked on the door of the bedroom. After some time, Shah came out and straight away escaped from the house. Bihar Shocker: Newly-Appointed Teacher Kidnapped by ‘Pakrauwa Gang’, Forcibly ‘Married’ in Vaishali

"When we entered the room, Julie was lying on the floor in a semi-naked stage with strangulation marks on her neck. We immediately came out from the house in a bid to nab Shah but he disappeared from the village. We have immediately informed Patepur police about the incident," said Uttam Kumar, the brother of the deceased. "Shah was demanding for a car ever since marriage happened in May this year. He was applying pressure on Julie and she revealed everything to us," he added.

