Patna, November 30: A 16-year-old girl was gang raped by three persons inside the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, police said on Thursday. According to a Muzaffarpur police spokesman, a written complaint in this regard was received on Thursday morning and district police immediately arrested one of the accused Mantosh Kumar.

"As per the statement, the victim came to SKMCH to meet a patient. She was walking on Wednesday night when Mantosh Kumar, who knew the victim, approached her. He forcibly took her to an under construction building inside the premises where two more youths were present. They threatened her with dire consequences and raped her one by one," he said. Bihar Shocker: Man Killed for Stealing Cauliflower From Agricultural Field in East Champaran District, Accused Absconding.

Following the incident, the accused fled from the spot. The victim revealed her ordeal to her parents who approached Ahiyapur police station of the district and registered an FIR. “Our police team conducted medical examination of the victim which confirmed rape. Accordingly, an FIR under POCSO act was registered against three persons. Patna Shocker: Man Killed for Objecting to Drunk Miscreants Forcibly Dancing With Women at Marriage Procession in Alamganj.

"We immediately swung into action and managed to nab one of the accused Santosh Kumar. The other two accused are absconding. We are quizzing the arrested accused and taking the details of the other two accused," the spokesman said. Santosh Kumar is a resident of Narma village under Rampurhari police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).