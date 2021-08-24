Samastipur, August 24: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was shot dead for collecting Rs 10 as fare to ferry the brother of a "muscleman" on his boat. The murder took place at Banbhaura village in flood-affected Samastipur district of Bihar on Monday. The deceased teenager is Sikil Yadav. The so-called muscleman, who allegedly killed Yadav, has been identified as Ranbir Yadav. He is absconding. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Worker for Demanding Wages in Nalanda District, Arrested.

The Banbhaura village is inundated by the floodwaters. On Sunday, Sikil took Ranbir's brother Anil Yadav from one place to another in his boat. He charged Anil Rs 10 as the boat fare, according to a report by Times of India. On Monday, the report said, Ranbir arrived at Sikil's house and questioned him for his "audacity" to ask money from his brother. Verbal spat between the two escalated and Ranbir allegedly took out his pistol and opened fire at Sikil. Bihar Shocker: Man Pushed Out of Moving Bus by Conductor for Fare in Muzaffarpur, Dies.

Sikil sustained bullet injury in his abdomen and started crying for help. Ranbir then fled the spot. Critically injured Sikil was rushed to the local primary health centre at Bithan from where he was referred to the Sadar hospital at Samastipur. He died on way to the Sadar hospital. Later, Sikil's father Om Prakash lodged an FIR against Ranbir and Anil for killing his son.

"The entire village is under thigh to waist-deep water due to floods in the area. Boat is the only means of transportation. My son was assigned to ferry the residents of the village on the country boat and charged a paltry sum as fare for that," Om Prakash was quoted as saying. Bithan police station station house officer Md Khushibuddin said Ranbir is on the run, adding that further investigation is underway.

