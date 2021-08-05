Patna, August 5: In a shocking incident reported from Bihar, a 47-year-old man was pushed out of a moving bus by the conductor allegedly because he was unable to pay fare. Pushed out of the bus, the man, identified as Maharaj Das, came under its rear wheels and died. The incident took place on NH-77 near Dariyapur Kafen village in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday evening. The driver and conductor of the bus are absconding. Bihar Horror: 22-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death By Girl's Parents in Muzaffarpur Over Love Affair.

According to the police, Das, a native of Singhchauri village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, was returning home from Varanasi. He was with a group of daily wagers who were coming Sitamarhi from Varanasi. They first reached Patna from where they took a bus for Sitamarhi. During the journey, the bus conductor allegedly pushed Das out of bus for his inability to pay fare, TOI reported. Mumbai Shocker: Man Pushes College Student Out of Local Train After She Objected to Him Beating Transgender Friend.

While no complaint has been lodged till now in connection with the incident, the police initiated an investigation. According to Turki outpost in-charge Ramvinay Kumar, cops are investigating whether Das was pushed out of bus over fare or he fell from the moving bus accidentally and got crushed under its rear wheels.

"The bus was seized. The body has been handed over to his family after postmortem," Kumar was quoted as saying. The police are waiting for a written complaint to lodge an FIR. Meanwhile, search for the absconding driver and conductor was underway.

