Kalaburagi, September 20: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death by two people over a financial dispute in the middle of a crowded road in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, reported India Today. As per the reports, the deceased was killed because he could not repay a loan of Rs 9,000.

The deceased was later identified as Zamir, a resident of Kalaburagi. Reportedly, he had taken a loan or borrowed Rs 9,000 from his friend, Sameer. However, when Sameer asked for his loaned money back, Zamir started avoiding him and giving excuses when asked about the money. Mumbai Shocker: Man Reaches Hospital With Intestine in Hand After Getting Stabbed in Dombivli.

When Zamir did not return his money for a long time, Sameer came to confront Zamir. A fight erupted between the two. The incident took place on Saturday, when Zamir was crossing the Jewargi Road, Samir along with his friend Akash attacked him with sharp objects.

As soon as he was attacked, Zamir started running but was caught by the attackers who then thrashed him. Zamir sustained serious injuries in the attack and died on the spot. The duo fled the spot after committing the crime.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed on the road. On being informed, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Police sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem and initiated an investigation. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused duo.

