Patna, April 15: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bihar was arrested along with her brother-in-law for planning her husband's murder so that she could be live happily with her lover. The incident was reported on Wednesday from Purnia district of the state. Soon after the instance of killing was reported, the cops swung to action and solved a case of abduction and murder in 24 hours. The victim’s wife identified as 22-year-old Ristana Khatun and her lover Mohammad Chand, 30 were arrested in connection with the matter. Chand is Ristana’s brother-in-law and also her lover, reports said.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Babul was kidnapped from his cycle repairing shop at Kaliganj on Monday. It is alleged that Chand had committed the crime, where he along with three of his men abducted Babul in a Scorpio and took him to Tulsikuriya village in Dhamdaha. The victim was strangled to death and his body was later dumped in a bush, about 50 km from where he was kidnapped. Bihar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Bhojpur District for Objecting to Celebratory Firing During Wedding.

The report states that Police traced Chand’s mobile’s location to Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, from where he was arrested. Moreover, Ristana was the next to be arrested from her in-law’s house at Kaliganj in Purnia. During the investigation, the woman confessed that she had asked her lover Md Chand to kill her husband Babul, who she married about eight months back. She wanted to get rid of Babul so that she could marry MD Chand and live with him. Giving details about their relationship, the report informs that Ristana had planned that she would marry Md Chand after Babul was killed. The Scorpio used in the kidnapping was also seized.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).