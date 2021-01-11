New Delhi, January 11: At a time when India is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the fresh scare of bird flu has spread its arms across various states in the country. As many as nine states including Delhi and Maharashtra have confirmed bird flu cases which has pulled down the consumption, price and sale of poultry across these states. The nine states that have been affected by bird flu include Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These states had earlier confirmed Avian Influenza as the cause of the recent bird deaths.

In the wake of the rising bird flu cases, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAH&D) has issued an advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of the disease. The central teams deployed to visit the affected states in Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation have reached their destinations. Meanwhile, culling operations have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala and guidelines have been issued to the state. Bird Flu Transmission: Scientists Confirm Current H1 Strain is Transmissible From Birds to Humans, But Risk is Currently Low.

Bird Flu in Delhi

Bird flu has been confirmed in Delhi after testing eight samples from dead crows and ducks. On Monday, the Delhi Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that all the samples sent to a laboratory in Bhopal have tested positive for bird flu or the avian influenza. "Samples sent to Bhopal lab from Delhi test positive for bird flu," the Department's Director Rakesh Singh said. Delhi has banned import of live birds and the biggest wholesale poultry market in Ghazipur has been temporarily shut down.A 24-hour helpline 23890318 has been set up to provide assistance to the people.

Bird Flu in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of death of around 900 hens in the last few days. The deaths have been reported at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. In the wake of the rising bird flu cases, the district administration has now decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died, Collector Deepak Muglikar said. On Saturday, Muglikar had said around 900 hens had died at a poultry farm, run by a Self-Help Group (SHG), in the village and their samples were sent for testing.

Bird Flu in Madhya Pradesh

The spread of bird flu is increasing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh. The influenza has been found to be the cause of the death of crows in 13 districts in the state so far. The poultry market of Agar Malwa district has been closed for the next seven days as a precautionary measure. Reports inform that bird flu has been confirmed in crows in 13 state districts -- Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Vidisha. So far reports of death of nearly 1,100 crows and wild birds have been received from 27 districts.

Bird Flu in Uttar Pradesh

The outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza has been confirmed in Uttar Pradesh. The Kanpur zoo has been shut down for 15 days after samples of fowls found dead in the zoo, tested positive for bird flu. Moreover, four birds were found dead in the zoo premises on January 6 and the samples were sent to Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal under high security. The reports on Saturday confirmed the presence of H-5 strain bird flu in the dead jungle fowls.

The hospital enclosure where the infected birds had been placed, has also been shut down.

Bird Flu in Kerala

The culling operations have been completed in both the affected districts of Kerala- i.e. in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and post-operational surveillance programme guidelines have been issued to the state. The state government has ordered culling of birds in two districts following an outbreak of bird flu in the region. Last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the borf-flue as 'state-specific disaster' and said that authorities are taking appropriate steps to control the disease.

Bird Flu in Gujarat

As many as 18 hens were found dead in a poultry farm in Chikhli village in Gir Somnath district in the last nine days, Junagadh animal husbandry department deputy director SN Vaghasiya said. Dozens of birds were found dead in different part of Gujarat, keeping health and animal husbandry department staff on alert. About three dozen crows were found dead in Waghai in Dang district and same number in Bhimasar village in Kutch district. Several red-wattled lapwing carcasses were found in Rajkot's Gondal taluka while several pigeons were found dead in Vadodara. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the state government was fully prepared to deal with bird flu.

India reported its first outbreak in 2006. Avian influenza viruses have been circulating worldwide for centuries with four known major outbreaks recorded in the last century. In India, the disease spreads mainly by migratory birds flying to the country during winter months, from September–October to February–March.

Bird Flu in Rajasthan

Avian influenza (bird flu) has spread to a total of 13 districts in Rajasthan. The fresh cases were reported from Sirohi and Pratapgarh after samples of dead birds found positive on Sunday. Samples from Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu. The test report identifies avian influenza subtype H5N8 in the birds.

Bird Flu in Haryana

Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula. At present, the spread of bird flu is in four states, prompting authorities to sound a high alert in the state. Reports inform that a drive to cull over 1.60 lakh poultry birds at five poultry farms began in Haryana's Panchkula district on Saturday. The move comes after samples of some birds in two poultry farms at Kheri and Ganauli villages in Panchkula tested positive for the H5N8 strain of avian flu last week.

Bird Flu in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, the total number of migratory birds suspected to have died of avian influenza rose to 4,235. On Sunday, carcasses of 215 migratory birds were found in Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Hundreds of migratory birds were found dead in the lake area since December 29. Last Monday, the samples tested positive for H5N1. Reports inform that a large number of dead poultry birds were found dumped by the side of the Chandigarh-Shimla highway in Solan district. Prior to this, dead chickens were found dumped twice near Chakki Mor area.

Bird Flu (Avian influenza) Preventive Measures

Amid the rising bird flu cases, implementing management practices that incorporate bio security principles, personal hygiene, and cleaning and disinfection protocols, as well as cooking and processing standards, are effective means of controlling the spread of the viruses. States were also requested to be prepared for any eventuality of the avian influenza and were requested to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.

The government said that central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites. One of the central teams reached Kerala on January 9, 2021 and is presently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting epidemiological investigation. Another central team reached Himachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021 and undertaking survey in the affected areas.

