Delhi, January 11: There has been a tremendous rise in bird flu cases across several states in India. According to a Hindustan Times report, scientists have confirmed the current H1 strain is transmissible from birds to humans, although such a risk is currently low.

Maharashtra confirmed cases of Bird Flu. CM Uddhav Thackeray called for an urgent meeting to discuss on the same on Monday. Over the past 2 days, more than 800 birds were found dead. Bird flu was also confirmed in Delhi after testing eight samples from dead crows and ducks. All the samples tested positive for avian flu, said Animal Husbandry Department in Delhi. Bird Flu: Maharashtra Confirms Cases of Bird Flu, 800 Birds Dead in 2 Days; CM Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Urgent Meeting.

Avian flu has a significant economic impact. Poultry farmers in the affected states said they were counting losses from decimated farms. Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities firm was quoted saying, "The flu has a domino effect in related supply chains. When chicken prices crash, they tend to bring down maize prices too, hurting farm incomes. Maize is a major feed used for poultry."

