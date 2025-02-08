The counting of votes for the 70-member Delhi assembly began today, February 8. As per the latest trends, BJP is leading in postal ballot votes. It is reported that in the New Delhi assembly seat, AAP leader and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trailing while BJP candidate Pravesh Verma has taken the lead in postal ballot vote counting. According to the initial trends, the BJP is leading in 26 assembly seats, AAP is ahead in 11 seats, and the Congress is leading in just 1 seat. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP Leading in 26 Seats, AAP Ahead in 11 in Early Trends.

Arvind Kejriwal is Trailing in New Delhi

📍 Delhi witnesses a political storm as BJP sweeps ahead in Postal Ballot votes: • Kejriwal trailing in New Delhi; Pravesh Verma takes the lead. • Manish Sisodia behind in Jangpura. • CM Atishi & Avadh Ojha trailing. Latest tally: BJP: 26 | AAP: 11 | Congress: 1 (38/70) — @vipin mishra 🇮🇳 (@viplnt) February 8, 2025

