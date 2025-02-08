The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, securing an edge in 24 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in six, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. In Sangam Vihar, BJP’s Chandan Kumar Choudhary is ahead by 69 votes, while AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya and Congress’ Harsh Choudhary trail behind. Vishwas Nagar sees BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma leading with a margin of 12,386 votes, followed closely by AAP’s Deepak Singhal, with Congress' Rajiv Chaudhary far behind. Meanwhile, in Shahdara, BJP’s Sanjay Goyal has secured a lead of 7,909 votes over AAP’s Jitender Singh Shunty, with Congress' Jagat Singh trailing. The early trends indicate a strong start for the BJP as counting progresses across all 70 constituencies. New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Trails As BJP's Pravesh Verma Takes Lead in Postal Ballot Votes for Delhi Polls, Counting of Votes Underway.

