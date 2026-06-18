BJP Leader Burnt Alive in SUV: Sand Mining Dispute Turns Deadly, 3 Dead in Chhattisgarh's Koriya (Watch Video)

A violent dispute over the sand mining business in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district escalated into a gruesome triple murder late Tuesday night. Local BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat Vice President Bharat Singh, popularly known as Lalla Singh, was burnt alive inside his Toyota Fortuner SUV, while two of his relatives later succumbed to their injuries following a coordinated ambush. The shocking incident took place in Naugain village under the jurisdiction of the Sonhat police station. Investigators reveal that the attackers blocked the SUV's path by positioning a light tipper truck in front of it and trapping it from both sides to prevent any escape before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

By Thursday, authorities confirmed three fatalities from the "Thakur group." While 60-year-old Bharat Singh died on the spot, his cousin Nagendra Singh (a local teacher) and another relative, Virendra Pratap Singh, succumbed to severe burn and assault injuries during treatment. Another survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Bilaspur. According to senior police officials, the horrific attack stems from a prolonged, bitter rivalry over lucrative sand mining and transportation contracts in the region. Tensions had been brewing for months between the victim’s family and the rival "Tripathi group." Police have registered a case against nine named individuals and have already arrested four key suspects: Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi, and Mannu Tripathi. Chhattisgarh: Three Killed in Dispute Linked to Alleged Illegal Sand Mining in Koriya.

The tragedy has sparked an intense political storm in Chhattisgarh. Senior police sources confirmed that both the deceased leader and members of the accused Tripathi family have been associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Seizing on the internal factional angle, opposition Congress State President Deepak Baij alleged that illegal sand mafias are operating under government patronage, leading to an outright gang war among individuals linked to the ruling party. Cop Run Over With Tractor by Sand Mafia in Nawabganj.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai strongly condemned the violence, assuring the public that a rigorous investigation is underway and that the strictest possible legal action will be taken against the perpetrators regardless of their affiliations. The victim's family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, alleging a pre-planned conspiracy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).