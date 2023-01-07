New Delhi, January 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

Addressing a Press conference in Delhi, Patra said, "The budget given by the Delhi government is continuously being published in the newspapers, you will be surprised that none of their 'Big Ticket Announcements' are being implemented on the ground." BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra Slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘Insulting’ Veer Savarkar, Demands His Apology.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra Press conference in Delhi

BJP National Spokesperson Dr. @sambitswaraj addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/mXeFF1cXp1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 7, 2023

He further said, "The Delhi Government had announced the 'Employment Budget'. There was a promise to provide employment to 20,000 people but the 'Outcome Budget' is saying that till date no work has been done on it. There are only big words, no work."

Slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "They had a promise of digital classroom but nothing like this is there in any school yet. Nothing happened on the subject of Geographical Labs, a promise to subsidise school uniforms but the Outcome Budget reports that only 37 per cent of children have received the benefit in eight years." Sambit Patra, BJP Spokesperson, Hospitalised in Gurgaon After COVID-19 Symptoms.

On CCTV promise by Delhi Chief Minister, Patra said, "Only 60 per cent of the CCTV work in Delhi has been completed and the Delhi government itself is saying today that out of this 60 per cent only half of the CCTVs are functional. This is the truth of Arvind Kejriwal ji - saying something, doing nothing."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).