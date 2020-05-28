Sambit Patra, BJP Spokesperson, Hospitalised in Gurgaon After COVID-19 Symptoms

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra | File Photo | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 28: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday. The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said. India Reports 6,566 New COVID-19 Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Count Reaches 1,58,333, Death Toll Crosses 4,500-Mark.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.