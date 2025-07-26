Patna, July 26: A 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped inside a moving ambulance after collapsing during a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bihar’s Gaya district. The shocking incident reportedly took place on July 24 in Bodh Gaya, where a physical endurance test was being conducted as part of the selection process.

According to police, the woman fainted during the run and was being transported to a hospital in an ambulance stationed at the site. She later told police that while unconscious, she was sexually assaulted by multiple individuals inside the vehicle. Based on her statement, a case was immediately registered at the Bodh Gaya police station. Bihar Shocker: Teenage Girl Gang-Raped in Patna by 4 Minor Boys Who Befriended Her on Instagram, All Arrested.

Gaya police confirmed the arrest of two ambulance staff on Friday. The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar, an ambulance driver from Utren village under Konch police station, and Ajit Kumar, a technician from Chandpur village under Telhara police station in Nalanda district. Bihar: Doctor Tied to Tree, Beaten by 'Rape Accused' in Gaya; Police Say Assault Linked to Land Dispute After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bodh Gaya and supervised by the City SP. The Forensic Science Laboratory has been called in to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

Authorities assured that a chargesheet would be filed after a rapid investigation. “A prompt trial will be ensured so that the guilty are punished strictly,” the SSP stated. Police also said that the arrests were made within two hours of receiving the complaint, demonstrating their swift response to the grave allegations.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).