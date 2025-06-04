A disturbing video from Gaya, Bihar, is circulating on social media, claiming a doctor treating a rape victim’s mother was tied to a tree and brutally assaulted by the "rape accused". The clip shows a man bleeding and tied to a tree as police rescue him in the presence of locals. However, the Bihar Police have dismissed these allegations, stating the incident stemmed from a land and legal dispute involving two families. The victim, Jitendra Yadav, was reportedly attacked on June 3, during an ongoing quarrel and has been hospitalised. Authorities clarified that the matter had no link to any rape case. A case has been registered based on victim's complaint, and further investigation is underway. Bihar Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 6-Year-Old Girl in Vaishali When She Was on Her Way to Buy Biscuits.

Doctor Allegedly Tied to Tree, Beaten by Rape Accused in Gaya, Video Claims

DISTURBING CONTENT बिहार के गया की यह तस्वीर बेहद भयावह है. गया में एक डॉक्टर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मां का इलाज करने पहुंचे, लेकिन वहां दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों ने डॉक्टर को पकड़ लिया. फिर पेड़ से बांधा और बेरहमी से पीट दिया. pic.twitter.com/WgjfS6Oq8R — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) June 4, 2025

Situation in Bihar is Worse Than Taliban, Says Tejashwi Yadav

बिहार में तालिबान से भी बदतर स्थिति है। गया जिला में बलात्कार पीड़िता की मां का इलाज करने गए डॉक्टर को आरोपियों ने पेड़ से बांधकर पीट-पीट कर खून से लथपथ कर दिया। 20 वर्षों की भ्रष्ट NDA सरकार में पुलिस और प्रशासन अपराध रोकने, अपराधियों को पकड़ने, सजा एवं न्याय दिलाने में बिल्कुल… pic.twitter.com/5brL4tbn21 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 4, 2025

Bihar Police Deny Rape Link

