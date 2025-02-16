Mumbai, February 16: The Bodoland Lottery Result for February 16, 2025, is set to be announced today, bringing excitement to participants eager to check their luck. The Assam State Lottery Sambad Result will be declared in three phases—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is a popular game in Assam. Those awaiting the results can view the complete winner’s list and ticket numbers on the official website, bodolotteries.com. To access the full list of winners and download the results in PDF format for Sunday, February 16, click here.

The Bodoland Lottery Result for today’s much-anticipated draw, featuring popular lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi, will soon be announced. Participants can access the results in PDF format on the official website for a hassle-free experience. Scroll down for all the essential details on where to check your results, and download the Bodoland Lottery Result PDF directly from the official platform, avoiding unnecessary ads and distractions.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Players can easily access and download the results in PDF format directly from the site or by clicking here. The published results feature the complete list of winners along with their respective ticket numbers. Participants can stay updated by visiting the official portal to check their results quickly and conveniently.

13 states in India legally permit lotteries, which are regulated and operated by state governments. Popular lotteries like the Sikkim State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Punjab State Lottery, and Maharashtra State Lottery attract thousands of participants every day, offering them the chance to win significant cash prizes despite being banned in most other regions of the country.

It is important to approach gambling and lottery participation with caution and responsibility. Readers are encouraged to play wisely, stay within their financial limits, and view lotteries as a form of entertainment rather than a financial gamble.

