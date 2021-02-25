Mumbai, February 25: An abandoned vehicle with explosives was found parked near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia" in Mumbai. The bomb scare was just metres away from Ambani's house. The Scorpio had reportedly contained 20 gelatin sticks. The vehicle was found parked on Carmichael Road. Antilia covered with Blue Polythene? Fake Pictures of Mukesh Ambani’s House Goes Viral Again, Amidst Monsoon & Plastic Ban.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "Twenty gelatin explosive were found in a Scorpio car in the vincity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an investigation into it. The truth will come out." Bomb Scare Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence 'Antilia': Mumbai Police Bomb Squad Team Checks Suspected Scorpio Parked Near House of Reliance Industries Chairman (Video).

Statement by Anil Deshmukh:

Twenty gelatin explosives sticks were found in a Scorpio car in the vicinity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch police is investigating the matter and the findings will be out soon. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 25, 2021

Video on Mumbai Police Bomb Squad Checking Scorpio:

Watch: Bomb squads checking the Scorpio. pic.twitter.com/0KEMPuXIuv — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) February 25, 2021

Mumbai Police bomb squad team rushed to the spot after getting the information. As per a report published in The Times of India, the vehicle had the number plate of Ambani's security detail. Ambani's security personnel alerted the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident by the Maharashtra government.

