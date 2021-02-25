Mumbai Police Bomb Squads Checking A Scorpio Parked Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence:

The bomb disposal squad of the #Mumbai police towed away a green colour Scorpio close to #MukeshAmbani 's residence #Antilia on Thursday evening, eyewitness told TOI — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) February 25, 2021

Watch: Bomb squads checking the Scorpio. pic.twitter.com/0KEMPuXIuv — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) February 25, 2021

The car had the number plate of Ambani’s security detail. Ambani's security personnel noticed it first and alerted the police: Police sources — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) February 25, 2021

