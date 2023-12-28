Mumbai, December 28: An unusual theft has come to light from the city after a large stock of dried Bombay Duck aka bombil went missing from the Marol fish market. Officials of Andheri police said that a huge stock of dried Bombay Duck fish worth Rs 1.50 lakh reportedly went missing from the fish market in Marol. Bombay duck fish is among the popular fish eaten by locals and people across the state.

According to a report in the Mid-day, the incident came to light after 33-year-old Aarti Baria, a fishmonger at the Marol fish market told cops about the theft. Baria informed the police that 696 kg of dried Bombay Duck fish stock was allegedly stolen from the fish market.

In her complaint, Baria said that she ordered the dried Bombay duck fish from Gujarat and stocked it at the Marol fish market. She also said that the theft of dried fish stock came to her notice on December 18. Speaking about the theft, an officer said that the dried Bombil was packed into jute sacks by Baria.

After packing the fish, she kept the stock of dried Bombay duck at the Marol fish market. After the theft came to light, she also cross-checked the area to ascertain if the stock was mistakenly delivered elsewhere. However, she could not find her dried fish stock.

Post this, on December 25, she approached the Andheri police which registered an FIR against unknown thieves. The officer also stated that they are scanning CCTV cameras of the area to trace the suspects. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched in connection with the matter.

