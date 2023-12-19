Mumbai, December 19: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a passerby for pushing him in Bandra. The accused identified as Wasim Akram Ansari and his friend on Sunday, December 17, for reportedly stabbing a 25-year-old passerby with a screwdriver for pushing him on his shoulder.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, December 16 in Bandra East. According to a report in the Indian Express, while the accused and his friend have been arrested, the Nirmal Nagar police station and Crime Branch have launched a manhunt to nab two more persons who reportedly assaulted the complainant's cousin. Mumbai: Ex-Employee Tries To Burn Down Sakinaka Restaurant Days After Owner Fires Him for Reporting Drunk at Work, Booked.

An officer said that on December 16, Sahil Khan, a tailor by profession, had an altercation with Wasim Akram Ansari. The altercation occurred after Khan allegedly pushed Ansari while passing by. Amid the argument, out of nowhere, Ansari stabbed Khan with a screwdriver, thereby inflicting injuries near the victim's left eye.

When Khan's cousin, Farukh Hafiz Khan, rushed to help him, Ansari and three others assaulted him too. Immediately after the incident, both Khan and Farukh were rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. Based on Khan's statement, the police registered an offence against Ansari, Ali Sayyed, Sameer, and one unidentified person. Mumbai Shocker: Two 'Wannabe' Extortionists Demand Rs 7 Lakh From Former Employer, Threaten To Detonate Explosives at His Office; Arrested.

Following this, the police arrested Ansari and Sayyed and launched a search operation to arrest Sameer and the other accused in connection with the case. All accused have been booked under sections 307, 323, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

