Bengaluru, August 3: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Chief Minister's daughter has been admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. The news comes a day after Yediyurappa had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday night. The Chief Minister has been admitted to a private hospital, an official said.

Yediyurappa took to Twitter to announce that he was tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Kannada later, the 78-year-old Yediyurappa said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for #COVID19. She has been admitted to the hospital: Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The chief minister has been at home in the official residence since Friday due to three government holidays since July 31 to Sunday. Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the coronavirus. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka mounted to 1.34 lakh with 5,532 new cases and 84 deaths on Sunday, the state health department said. The state has so far conducted 14.19 lakh tests including 33,017 on Sunday. On Sunday, 4,077 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 57,725 while the number of active cases rose to 74,590 including 638 in the ICU. The surge in COVID-19 cases was led by Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,105 fresh cases and 21 deaths. The city has so far reported 59,501 cases and 1,077 deaths due to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).