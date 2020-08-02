Bengaluru,August 2: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. Yediyurappa has been admitted to hospital as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. The Karnataka CM took to Twitter to inform about his health condition. He also asked people who had come in close contact with him to go into self-quarantine.

Yediyurappa tweeted, “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also tested positive for COVID-19. Shah is currently undergoing treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).