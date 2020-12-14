New Delhi, Dec 14: With the union budget-making process getting underway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held her first pre-budget consultation with top industrialists on Monday.

The meeting assumed importance as it would bring industry and government together to identify critical areas of reform that would pave the way for reinvigorating growth in the economy hit hard by the pandemic this year.

The ideas from the industry would go as valuable inputs for government budgetary exercise for FY22.

Sources said that the who's who of India Inc., including Uday Kotak from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Biocon's Kiran Majumdar Shaw attended the meeting organised through video conferencing.

Along with Finance Minister, Finance Secretary A.B. Pandey, Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj, Chief Economic Advisor K. Subramanian besides other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

