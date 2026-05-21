Calling Husband ‘Impotent’ Not Defamation if Backed by Medical Proof, Says Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has quashed a summoning order in a defamation case against a woman who alleged her husband was physically incompetent, ruling that the statement was made in good faith and was substantiated by medical evidence. Justice Achal Sachdev delivered the ruling on May 15, providing significant legal clarity on the fine line between a genuine matrimonial grievance and defamatory imputation.

What Was the Case?

The marriage of the petitioner-woman was solemnised with her husband in November 2022. She subsequently filed an FIR alleging that the marriage was never consummated due to the physical incompetence of her husband, along with charges under Sections 498-A (cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 354-A (sexual harassment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. In retaliation, the husband filed a defamation complaint against her under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, leading to a summoning order by the trial court. The wife challenged that order before the Allahabad High Court. HC on Divorce: Delhi High Court Grants Divorce to Husband, Says 'Wife Openly Humiliating Husband, Calling Him Impotent Amounts to Mental Cruelty'.

What Did the Court Rule?

Justice Sachdev quashed the summoning order, holding that the statement was made in good faith without malice. "It clearly shows that the statement has been made in good faith without malice towards the opposite party, and her statement is substantiated by the medical examination report of the opposite party," the court said. The wife had submitted a potency test conducted at a private hospital in 2024 confirming that her husband's serum testosterone levels were very low, substantiating her claims. 'Unable To Prove Allegation That Her Husband Was Impotent': Telangana High Court Dismisses Woman's Plea Seeking Divorce, Rejects Her INR 90 Lakh Alimony Claim.

The Good Faith Exception

The court held that a complaint to the police falls squarely within Exception 8 to Section 499 IPC, which protects accusations made in good faith to an authorised person. The court clarified that protection would not be available if the imputation were made maliciously, shared on social media, or inserted only to embarrass the husband with no connection to the actual complaint.

Key Legal Clarification

Justice Sachdev drew an important distinction - while impotency can be a ground for divorce when supported by medical evidence and repeated non-consummation of marriage, it cannot be presumed from a single incident on the wedding night. The court also noted that alleging impotency without any medical evidence would amount to defamation, but that was not the case here.

The ruling offers important protection to women raising genuine matrimonial grievances while also setting clear boundaries against malicious imputations made in the public domain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).