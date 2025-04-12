Hapur, April 12: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's niece has made serious allegations against her in-laws and accused them of domestic violence, dowry harassment and sexual harassment. Mayawatis's niece claimed that her husband is impotent due to steroids, which he used for bodybuilding. She also alleged that she was forced to have sex with her brother-in-law in order to conceive a child. In her complaint, she also stated that her father-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The incident came to light after a court issued a directive asking the police to lodge a complaint of Mayawati's niece. Acting on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against Pushpa Devi, Chairperson of Hapur Municipal Council and six others. According to a report in PTI, Mayawati's niece married Vishal, son of Pushpa Devi, on November 9, 2023. Rajeev Sharma, an advocate who is representing Mayawati's niece, said that since her marriage, the woman's in-laws demanded a party ticket, INR 50 lakh in cash and a flat as dowry. Mayawati Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Silence on Waqf Amendment Bill During Parliament Debate.

Victim Claims Husband Impotent, Alleges Harassment by In-Laws

In her complaint, Mayawati's niece claimed that her husband is impotent. The complainant stated that her husband used steroids for bodybuilding, which rendered him medically unfit for conjugal life. The victim also said that her father-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly attempted to sexually assault her on February 17, 2025. After this incident, Mayawati's niece returned to her parental home. Her lawyer said that despite lodging a complaint with the police, no action was taken in the beginning.

Post this, she approached the court. The accused who have been named in the FIR include Pushpa Devi, her husband Shripal Singh, Vishal (the Victim's husband) and four other relatives. The complainant further claimed that she was mentally and physically harassed by her husband, in-laws, and other family members. She also alleged that her in-laws demanded INR 50 lakh in cash and a flat in Ghaziabad. BJP’s ‘Saugat-E-Modi’ Purely Political, Says BSP Supremo Mayawati After Saffron Party Launches Nationwide Programme Aimed at Engaging With Minorities.

'Forced To Have Sex With Brother-in-law To Conceive Child'

The complainant also told cops that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly told her to have a child with her husband's elder brother, Bhupendra alias Monu, when she confronted her in-laws about her husband's medical condition. The victim also claimed that her complaints were initially ignored due to the political influence of her in-laws. On March 21, Mayawati's niece sent a registered complaint to the Superintendent of Police; however, she did not receive any response, following which she moved court on March 24,

Meanwhile, the police have started investigating the matter and have said that they will thoroughly investigate all aspects of the complainant's allegations.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).