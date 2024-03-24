The Delhi High Court recently said that a wife openly humiliating her husband and calling him impotent in front of family members is an act of humiliation causing mental cruelty. The division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed while granting divorce to a husband on the grounds of cruelty by the wife under Section 13 (1) (ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act,1955. The court granted divorce while hearing an appeal against a family court order that dismissed the husband's divorce petition. In his plea, the man alleged that his wife had an irritable temper and "foul tongue". He also claimed that his wife would pick up fights on trivial matters. HC on Mothers: Student Certificates Must Have Mother's Name, It Is Archaic To Not Recognise Mothers, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Mental Cruelty

