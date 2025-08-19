Recently, the Telangana High Court dismissed a woman's appeal seeking divorce claiming "marriage fraud", after noting that she was unable to prove the allegation that her husband was impotent at the time of marriage and had concealed his medical condition before marriage. The state's top court further observed that if the wife never informed her parents, in-laws about her husband's alleged impotence and inability to perform marital obligations, instead she joined him in the USA where they were living after marriage. The Telangana High Court dismissed the woman-appellant's appeal against a trial court order dismissing her plea seeking divorce on the grounds that her husband-respondent cannot perform sexual intercourse due to erectile dysfunction, nullity of marriage, cruelty, and further seeking permanent alimony of INR 90 lakh. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Lawyer Collapses and Dies Inside Telangana High Court Premises, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Telangana High Court Rejects Woman's Plea Demanding INR 90 Lakh Alimony

