February 14, 2025, Special Days: February 14, 2025, is best known as Valentine’s Day, a global celebration of love and affection. It is a day when people exchange cards, flowers, and gifts with their loved ones. Additionally, in some countries, February 14 is also observed as International Book Giving Day, which promotes literacy and the joy of reading by encouraging people to donate books. Another lesser-known observance is National Ferris Wheel Day in the United States, honouring the birth of George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., the inventor of the Ferris wheel. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 14, 2025 (Friday)

Valentine's Day Pulwama Attack Anniversary World Bonobo Day Statehood Day in Arizona Rafik Hariri Memorial Day Frederick Douglass Day Pet Theft Awareness Day Organ Donor Day / National Donor Day National Impotence Day / National Erectile Dysfunction Day National Condom Day in the United States National Ferris Wheel Day National Black Literacy Day Library Lovers’ Day International Book Giving Day Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day

Famous February 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Michael Bloomberg Sushma Swaraj (1952-2019) Niranjanananda Saraswati Freddie Highmore Babur (1483-1530) Madhubala (1933-1969) Simon Pegg Danai Gurira Najwa Nimri Rob Thomas (musician) Edinson Cavani

