Lucknow, May 09: In a chilling case of domestic violence rooted in suspicion and a crumbling relationship, a 30-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area, accusing her of secretly drugging him to cause sexual dysfunction. The accused, Sanjay Kumar Rawat, was arrested after police recovered the body of his wife, 28-year-old Savita Devi, on May 5.

According to police, Rawat lured Savita to a secluded stretch near Mohiddinpur on Kisan Path under the pretext of resolving their ongoing marital disputes. Once there, he allegedly pushed her into a 20-foot-deep ditch, strangled her using her saree, and brutally smashed her head with a cement brick, leading to her death. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Hides Corpse Inside Iron Bed Before Fleeing Home in Goregaon; Investigation Underway.

During interrogation, Rawat confessed to the murder, claiming he believed Savita had been lacing his food with sedatives over the past few months to render him impotent. DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal stated that the accused had been feeling physically weak and blamed his wife for his deteriorating condition. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

The couple, married since 2015, had a turbulent relationship exacerbated by Rawat’s alleged affair with a woman from Savita’s extended family. Frequent arguments had become a norm in the household, as confirmed by relatives.

A postmortem confirmed that Savita died due to strangulation and blunt force trauma. Rawat has been charged under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded to judicial custody. Police described the murder as premeditated and driven by warped suspicion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).