New Delhi, December 7: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the Centre's Centra Vista Project. The top court said that the Centre could not carry out any construction or demolition activities as part of the Centra Vista project until it pronounces its judgment on the petitions challenging the project. However, the bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar allowed the union government to go ahead with the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The bench also comprises – Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna. The apex court passed the order regarding this was passed after the Centre through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta undertook that no construction, demolition or felling of trees will be carried out, reported Bar and Bench. PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of New Parliament Building on December 10; Here is All You Need To Know About The New 'Temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Notably, the development has come ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prime minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and perform 'Bhumi Puja' for the new Parliament building on December 10. The Centre aims to complete the construction of the building before India's 75th Independence day, which will be next year. Both the houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be functional in the new building post its completion. Central Vista Re-Development: Tata Projects to Build New Parliament Building For Rs 861.9 Crore.

The proposed new Parliament building will be constructed in an area of 64,500 sq. metre and will be around 17,000 sq. metre bigger than the existing one. The total cost of construction is estimated at around Rs. 971 Crore. The project of the construction of the building has been given to Tata Projects Ltd. The proposed building will have four floors with separate access for President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha chairperson, Members of Parliament and public.

