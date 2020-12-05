New Delhi, December 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and perform 'Bhumi Puja' for the new Parliament building on December 10. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister," as reported by news agency ANI. This comes a week after Birla and other senior officials took a round of the building to zero in on the site for foundation laying ceremony. PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for New Parliament Building and Will Perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' on December 10.

The government aims to complete the construction of the building before India's 75th Independence day which will be next year. Both the houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be functional in the new building post its completion." On the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "This will be one such temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation," he added. Central Vista Re-Development: Tata Projects to Build New Parliament Building For Rs 861.9 Crore.

The proposed new Parliament building will be constructed in an area of 64,500 sq.metre and will be around 17,000 sq. metre bigger than the existing one. The total cost of construction is estimated around Rs. 971 Crore. Tata Projects ltd. has been roped in for the construction of this new Parliament building. The task of designing the building was entrusted to HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd.

The proposed building will have four floors with separate access for President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha chairperson, Members of Parliament and public. There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously.

It will be equipped with digital interfaces to create a paperless office. Apart from the offices of MPs and ministries, the new building will have a Constitution hall to showcase the original Constitution, according to reports. The officials inform that various statues that are located in the space between house and entry of Parliament will be shifted to the new building as per the design.

