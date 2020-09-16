New Delhi, September 16: Tata Projects Limited has won a contract for the construction of new Parliament building under the Central Vista re-development project, reports said on Wednesday. Tata Projects Limited reportedly bagged the contract for Rs 861.9 crore. The company beat Larsen & Toubro and Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited to get the contract for the construction of new Parliament house. Central Vista Revamp: New Residence for PM Near Rashtrapati Bhavan, Separate PMO Building, Conversion of Existing Parliament Into Museum Part of Lutyens Rejig Plan.

The new Parliament building will be built on plot number 118 of Parliament House State. The proposed new building of Parliament will be a two-storey building with a basement and a ground. The construction of the new Parliament house is part of the government's Central Vista re-development project, prepared in accordance with India's 75th Independence Day in 2022. The work on the Central Vista is slated for completion by November 2021. New Parliament Building by 2022? Seriously Considering Suggestions, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Central Vista houses iconic buildings like the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the North and South Block buildings, which house important ministries, and also the India Gate. The Centre wants to construct a new Parliament house, a new residential complex, which would house the Prime Minister and the Vice President besides several new office buildings.

