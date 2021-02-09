New Delhi, February 9: The Centre would soon provide an option for 4-day working for organisations. Once the new labour laws are implements, organisations can have an option to allow their employees to work 4-day a week. Union labour secretary Apurva Chandra told reporters on Monday that weekly 48-hour work limit would stay, but organisations can have three choices, five-day working with almost 10 hours per day, six-day working with eight hours per day and four-day working with 12 hours per day. 2020 ITUC Global Right Index: India Among 10 Worst Countries for Working People; Check Full List.

Chandra added that the Centre would not force employers or employees to comply with the provision as the provision was being introduced to provide flexibility keeping in mind the changing work culture. The labour secretary pointed out that there would be changes in the final rules. The four new labour codes are - Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) and Social Security Codes. Labour Laws Changed: Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, Industrial Relations Code & Code on Social Security 2020 Passed in Rajya Sabha Today; Know What This Means.

“It will benefit sectors such as information technology and shared services. In the banking and financial services industry, 20-30% people can use the long working hours template for four or five days and enjoy a longer break,” reported The Live Mint quoting Kamal Karanth, co-founder of human resource firm Xpheno as saying.

Notably, the Ministry of Labour and Employment is likely to complete the process to finalise the rules under the four labour codes paving the way for making reforms. Besides, the ministry is also progressing to roll out a web portal by June 2021 for registration and other facilities of workers in the unorganised sector, including gig and platform workers and migrant workers as enshrined in her budget speech this year by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

