Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Mumbai, December 3: A new fake video has gone viral on social media, falsely claiming that under the New Labour Code, employees will be required to work 12 hours a day, totalling 72 hours per week. The fake video showcases a girl criticising the New Labour Codes, claiming that the Government is trying to make a 72-hour work week a new normal.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed that this claim is fake. "The claim is misleading," read the X post by PIB Fact Check. "Under the recently introduced #labourcode, normal working hours are capped at 8 -12 hours per day and 48 hours per week. Flexibility of 12-hour workdays permitted for up to 4 days a week, with the remaining three days being paid holidays," PIB Fact Check added. Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake SMS.

A video circulating on social media claims that under the #NewLabourCode, employees will be required to work 12 hours a day, totalling 72 hours per week.#PIBFactCheck ❌ The claim is #misleading! ✅ Under the recently introduced #labourcode, normal working hours are capped at… pic.twitter.com/CIM5sySzQR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 2, 2025

12-hour shift to include interval/spread-over. Overtime will be permitted only with the worker's consent. And, employers must pay all employees overtime wages at least twice the normal rate for any work done beyond the regular working hours," the fact-checking agency further said.

Earlier, the government issued a major fact check after a digitally altered video of President Droupadi Murmu began circulating on social media. Officials have clarified that the President has made no such statements, warning citizens against falling for misleading and harmful content. Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

The government, along with the Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit, issued a strong warning, stating that the President of India has made no such remarks, that the video in circulation is AI-generated and fake, and that it is being shared to mislead people and create confusion.

