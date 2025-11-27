Thiruvananthapuram, November 27: In a significant political and policy move, Kerala Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday categorically said that the state will not implement the new Labour Codes introduced by the Central government. He announced the decision on Thursday after holding discussions with central trade union leaders, marking a strong stance on federal labour policy and workers’ rights. Representatives from major trade unions and senior officials from the Labour Department attended the meeting.

The union leaders unanimously decided to urge the Centre to withdraw the new Labour Codes, citing concerns over dilution of workers’ rights, job security, and collective bargaining protections. As a follow-up, Kerala will host a Labour Conclave on December 19, inviting labour ministers from other states who also oppose the implementation of the Codes. The conclave will bring together around 100 delegates, including trade union leaders, policy experts, and legal specialists, to evolve a joint strategy and explore the possibility of drafting state-specific labour laws. New Labour Codes: Employees to Get Gratuity After Just 1 Year Instead of 5 as Government Overhauls India’s Workforce Framework.

Sivankutty said the meeting would discuss Kerala's legal scope to formulate independent labour legislation, assess the extent of state intervention possible under the existing framework, and consider legal opinions on constitutional autonomy in labour matters. "We will formally inform the Centre requesting withdrawal of the Codes, and after the conclave, a delegation is expected to meet the Union Labour Minister to submit a memorandum," said Sivankutty. The minister also referred to nationwide protests held on Wednesday, during which workers wore black badges in symbolic resistance. New Labour Codes: In a Historic Decision, Government Enforces 4 Codes to Simplify, Streamline India’s Labour Laws.

Reports emerged that some establishments issued notices against employees displaying protest badges. Sivankutty warned that such punitive actions would not be allowed in Kerala. "No institution can take action against any worker for peaceful protest in this state. The government will not permit any attempt to intimidate or suppress workers," he asserted. Kerala's move is likely to energise national debates on federal autonomy, labour rights, and the future of the 'One Nation, One Law' policy approach.

