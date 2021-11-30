Chandigarh, November 30: The police have arrested a woman and two men in connection with a murder. The deceased, identified as Amandeep, 34, was found dead with a slitted throat on November 24 in the fields near Taraori in Karnal. The three accused, including the victim's wife, have been apprehended by the Police, while one accused is on the run.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the wife of the victim, Rupinder Kaur plotted the murder of her husband with help of Harshpal Singh. Reportedly, Rupinder and Harshpal, both married, were having an illegitimate affair since before marriage. West Bengal Shocker: Man Beheads Wife, Hangs Her Head From Window of Their House in Darjeeling

As per the reports, during the initial investigation, police found that Harshdeep had involved his two friends Manish Kumar and Kunal in the conspiracy to kill Amandeep. Amandeep was an Opium addict, On November 24, Harshpal had called him on the pretext of supplying him Opium and told him to meet near Taraori.

As per the reports, Amandeep was brutally attacked with a hammer and knife and his throat was slit with a knife to ensure his death. The accused has been charged with murder charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and manhunt has been launched to catch Manish Kumar by the police.

