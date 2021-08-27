Darjeeling, August 27: A shocking incident has come to light from West Bengal's Darjeeling where a man allegedly beheaded his wife and hung her head from the window. Reports inform that the couple always had fights and arguments over petty things. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 49-year-old man killed his wife, a mother of three, inside their house on Thursday night, police said.

The cops quote neighbours saying that they would often quarrel. Soon after the incident came to light, cops began an investigation into the matter. Nabendu Sarkar, a local police officer, was quoted by the HT report saying that the accused has been arrested for the heinous crime. The body of his wife was sent for post-mortem. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Sets Wife, Mother-In-Law Ablaze Before Torching Self, Dies.

The murder came to light after the neighbours saw the man roaming aimlessly. They got suspicious seeing him and asked him about his wife, to which he gave a very vague response. The locals called his wife, but she did not respond following which they went to their house. They were shocked to see the head of the woman hanging from the window while her body was found in a room.

