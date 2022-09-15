Mumbai, September 15: The fastest land animal is gearing up for their comeback in Indian wildlife 70 years after it became extinct in the country. Cheetahs will be back in India on September 17, PM Narendra Modi's birthday. The big cats will be homed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh which spreads over 748 square km.

16 Cheetahs will arrive on Friday from Namibia and South Africa, their return comes decades after India's indigenous population was declared officially extinct in 1952. The Prime Minister will turn a lever to open the sliding gates of the cage on September 17 and release the cheetahs into the Indian wilderness. Following this, PM Modi will address the "Cheetah Mitras" from nearby villages. Cheetah Reintroduction At Kuno National Park: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar Inspect Site Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit on September 17.

How India is Bringing Back Cheetahs?

In the first batch, the cheetahs, five females and three males will arrive in a special cargo plane from Namibia. After a 10-hour flight, they will land in Jaipur. Air Force helicopter will bring them the next morning to Kuno National Park.

fter their release in the park, Cheetahs will be kept in large quarantine enclosures. This process will help keep a check on them if they are carrying any disease and help them adapt to the new environment. After the quarantine period ends, the big cats will be freed in a bigger enclosure of six square kilometres until they adapt to the new environment. So far, 24 of the 25 villages with a population of about 5,000 residing inside the park have been resettled to make way for the cheetahs. Video: This Special Flight of Boeing 747 Painted With Tiger’s Face Will Bring Cheetahs to India From Namibia.

Tiger-Faced B474 Jet Ready to Bring Cheetah Back:

All set to get majestic #Cheetahs from the country. This is the special flight of Boeing 747 which is pressed into service. Note the front of the plane. Its painted with Tiger’s face.#Cheetahs@moefcc@IndiainNamibia@PriyaKumar2012@tapasjournalistpic.twitter.com/OVcZBBeSVZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 15, 2022

Check Tweet:

WATCH | Union Environment, Forest & Climate Minister @byadavbjp and Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj inspect Kuno National Park ahead of PM @narendramodi's visit where Cheetah will be re-introduced on September 17. pic.twitter.com/JqeFqYjiXG — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 11, 2022

The animals will be able to hunt in the bigger enclosures. Kuno National Park has a large population of spotted and large deer, the Indian gazelle, and the four-horned antelope. However, the Cheetahs will be exposed to leopards, sloth bears, striped hyenas, and wolves in India.

The Kuno park was selected for the Cheetah project because of its abundant prey and grasslands. According to experts, this project will be a key experiment in the conservation of the cheetah. In coming years, India plans to import and locate 50 to 60 cheetahs in half-a-dozen reserves and parks across the country and move the animals around for genetic and demographic diversity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).