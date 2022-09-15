Eight Namibian cheetahs will board an overnight flight to Jaipur to be re-introduced to the Indian wilderness after the species faced extinction in the 1950s. The cheetahs will be personally welcomed and introduced into the park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. A special Boeing 747 is prepared for this historic translocation. The jumbo jet has been painted with a huge tiger face on its front.

Watch Video:

All set to get majestic #Cheetahs from the country. This is the special flight of Boeing 747 which is pressed into service. Note the front of the plane. Its painted with Tiger’s face.#Cheetahs@moefcc@IndiainNamibia@PriyaKumar2012@tapasjournalistpic.twitter.com/OVcZBBeSVZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 15, 2022

