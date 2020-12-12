Hyderabad, December 12: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory near Hyderabad on Saturday injuring several people. According to reports, the blaze broke out in Vindhya Organics chemical factory located at IDA Bolarum in Sangareddy district. Several workers who were present at the spot at the time of the incident are feared trapped inside the factory.

No casualties have been reported so far in the fire incident. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. A video of the incident that was shared on social media showed a huge plume of smoke emerging from the factory. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

Here's the Video:

Fire broke out in Vindhya Organics chemical factory located at IDA Bollarum in Sangareddy district near #Hyderabad. Many workers are feared trapped inside the factory. pic.twitter.com/faS3fhmpaR — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) December 12, 2020

As per updates available, several workers have also been injured in the massive explosion in a chemical factory. The factory is located at Industrial Development Authority in Bollarum on Hyderabad outskirts.

