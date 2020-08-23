Hyderabad, August 22: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in near Air Force Academy in Dundigal area of Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday night. Panic gripped locals as thick envelop of smoke engulfed the area. No casualties have been reported yet. Srisailam Plant Fire: 9 Dead in Blaze at Telangana Hydroelectric Power Plant; President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Express Grief.

Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot immediately. Firefighting operations are underway. More details are still awaited. It is the second incident of fire in Telangana in the past two days. Srisailam Power Plant Fire: Telangana Engineer Dharavath Sunder Naik Defeated COVID-19 to Rejoin Duty, Killed in Fire.

Tweet by ANI:

Telangana: A major fire breaks out at a chemical factory near Air Force Academy in Dundigal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/pURBGOLroa — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

On Friday, nine people lost their lives in the fire that broke out inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) in Telangana. The blaze erupted at the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant at around 10:30 pm on Thursday. There were around 20 people in the plant at the time of the accident. Eleven people managed to escape.

