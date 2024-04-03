Hyderabad, April 3: Five employees of a pharmaceutical company were killed in an explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at SB Organics Ltd at Chandapur village in Hatnoora mandal of the district. A fire broke out at the factory after a chemical reactor exploded. One of the structures at the industrial complex also collapsed under the impact of the explosion. Telangana Fire Videos: Injuries Reported After Blaze Triggers Explosion at Chemical Factory in Sangareddy

The company’s manager is reported to be among those killed. Four deceased workers were said to be from Bihar. The death toll is feared to go up. Ten others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and were trying to douse the fire. Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Rupesh and other officials visited the spot. Telangana Factory Blast: Explosion at Scan Energy Company Injures Three in Rangareddy's Kondurg (Watch Video)

Explosion at Pharma Company in Telangana

#Breaking #Telangana- 4 dead and 16 injured after what appears to be a reactor blast at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy. ‘Prima facie it appears to be a reactor blast. Two of the injured are critical,’ district SP says. - All those trapped have been rescued- SP. pic.twitter.com/pwchcFed7a — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) April 3, 2024

Major fire mishap in Telangana A major fire accident occured as reactor blasts at SB Organics in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Seven feared dead and several critically injured#Telangana pic.twitter.com/OYSuU9YKu8 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 3, 2024

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the accident at the chemical plant. He directed Director General Fire Service Nagi Reddy to rush to the spot and supervise rescue and relief operations. He also asked the district Collector and SP to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

