Chennai, January 31: Fire and Rescue personnel of Chennai recovered the bodies of two children while a search is on for a third child. The three children were washed away at Nettukuppam beach, Ennore.

The incident occurred on Sunday. A total of seven children had gone to the Nettukuppam beach along with their parents and relatives. Three children, Alex (12), Rudra (13), and Vicky (10) had accompanied David, Alex's father, and their relatives on Sunday to the beach at Nettukuppam.

The children were playing in the waters when a strong tide washed them away. David, father of Alex, jumped in the water and saved four of them. But the other three children including Alex were not traceable. David alerted Ennore police, who immediately reached the spot along with Fire and Rescue personnel. Kanpur Bus Accident: 6 Dead, Several Others Injured After Electric Bus Mows Down Bystanders Near Tat Mill Crossroad.

The fire department recovered the bodies of Alex and Rudra while search for Vicky is still continuing. The bodies of the boys Alex and Rudra are at the Government Stanley Medical college hospital for post-mortem.

A senior officer of the police said that parents must be careful while allowing children to play in the sea waters as the tides are unpredictable and that it was difficult to rescue the children and even adults if the sea turns rough which can happen any time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).