Mumbai, December 28: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a woman died after she heard the news about her brother's death in Chennai. As per reports, the 60-year-old woman allegedly of heart attack after came to know about her brother's death. Her brother was identified as Adhimoolam (65).

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman died of heart attack at Sathurangapattinam on Tuesday. After the incident came to light, police officials said that Adhimoolam was into fishing. He was the one looking after his five sisters as the siblings had lost their parents when they were very young. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 23-Year-Old Techie Kills Self in Chennai Citing Harassment by Loan App Sharks.

An officer said that Adhimoolam brought up his siblings and also took care of their expenses. Five months ago, he fell sick. He was also suffering from a kidney ailment. The officer said that Adhimoolam's wife and his sisters were taking care of him.

Later, he was admitted to Chengalpet Government Hospital after his conditions became serious. However, he breathed his last at the hospital. The officer said that his sister suffered a heart attack when she got to know about her brother's death. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Dies of Shock in Vikhroli After Hearing About Husband’s Untimely Death Due to Heart Attack; Police Confirm No Foul Play.

She passed away at home. Following this, the family members performed the final rites of the brother and sister together. In a separate incident that took place last month in Madhya Pradesh, a woman died of heart attack while she was dancing during a wedding in Seoni district. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Shockingly, the woman collapsed on the dance floor and died on the spot.

