Mumbai, January 20: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man has been booked by the Kurar police after he allegedly uploaded a nude video of his estranged wife on his WhatsApp status updates in a bid to intimidate her into getting back together with him. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.

According to a report in The Times of India, The accused and 28-year-old complainant have two children. They used to live in Thane. The woman was being harassed physically and mentally by her husband and in-laws. Fed up of the torture, she returned to her maternal home in Malad East with the kids, said cops. She submitted an application to the Kurar police station last year, stating that her husband and in-laws were demanding an apartment from her. "We sent a letter to her husband, summoning him to the police station for inquiry," an officer said. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held

The accused persuaded her to not pursue the police complaint further for the sake of their children, and kept urging her to return to him. He was enraged when she did not do so. Earlier this month, her sister was checking WhatsApp status updates when she was appalled on seeing the video clip uploaded by the accused. It was a video clip of his wife bathing.

"The accused had filmed her while they were still together. The complainant had no idea that he had uploaded the clip on social media for everyone to view," said the officer. The victim's sister took screenshots and shared it with the complainant. Lucknow Shocker: Man Throws His Wife From 8th Floor of the Building Over Marital Dispute

Shocked, the complainant approached the Kurar police station again. This time, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for intimidation and breach of trust.

The police said the accused is employed in a senior position with a private company and they are tracking down his location.

