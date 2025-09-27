Chhatarpur, September 27: A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur has accused her husband of having an extramarital affair with their daughter. The woman also claimed that the accused later married another woman and allegedly issued death threats to her. The accused man has been identified as B.P. Singh Gaur, an assistant professor at Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident came to light after the woman, Meena Singh, submitted an application to Chhatarpur's collector, demanding a prompt and impartial probe in connection with the matter. As per the complaint, Meena married BP Singh in 1988 as per Hindu customs. The complainant claimed that despite being married to her, Singh married another woman. Chhatarpur Horror: Woman Allegedly Drugged With Momos and Gang-Raped by Husband, 2 Friends Before Being Dumped in Semi-Conscious State on Sagar–Kanpur Highway in Madhya Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

She also alleged that her husband insulted and threatened her when she objected to his remarrying. In her complaint, Meena Singh further claimed that her husband removed her elder daughter from the hostel without informing her. She also alleged that Singh kept her daughter in Rajasthan's Kota, where he allegedly had an affair with her.

As per the application, BP Singh married off their daughter after she approached the police and administration and lodged complaints. The complainant also claimed that her husband had kept their daughter and son-in-law under surveillance at his Bhopal residence. Meena also alleged that Singh has threatened to kill her frequently. She also added that she has proof showing that he gave all the valuables to the second woman. Dhar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Beheaded in Front of His Mother by ‘Mentally Unstable’ Man in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Beaten to Death.

The complainant further added that Gaur gave his second wife a house worth INR 1 crore. In her letter to the collector, Meena demanded the formation of a three-member external administrative team to investigate the matter without any partiality.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

