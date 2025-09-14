Chhatarpur, September 14: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly drugged his wife with momos before gang-raping her along with two others in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The victim was later found semi-conscious, bound, and abandoned on the Sagar–Kanpur National Highway. Passersby spotted her near a railway overbridge and informed the Civil Lines police, who rushed her to Sagar district hospital. She regained consciousness and identified her husband and the two men as the assailants.

According to the Times of India report, the woman told the police that her husband took her to a local market under the pretext of running errands and offered her momos, after which she lost consciousness. She alleged that the three men then assaulted her while she was incapacitated, held her captive for some time, and later left her tied on the roadside. She reportedly warned authorities that she would take her life if no action was taken against the accused. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Teen Rape Survivor Sent Back To Family of Accused by CWC, Sexually Assaulted Again in Panna; 10 Booked.

The police have registered a case under sections related to gang rape, criminal conspiracy, and wrongful confinement, and are actively searching for the husband and the two other suspects. Investigators are collecting medical evidence and verifying the woman’s claims to build a strong case. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken once the suspects are apprehended. Madhya Pradesh Horror: 15-Month-Old Girl Dies of Malnutrition in Shivpuri; Mother Alleges In-Laws Prevented Treatment Because of Her Gender.

According to the report, the woman has a history of filing complaints against her husband and others in the past, including cases of assault and harassment across several police stations in the region. In an earlier case, she had accused her village sarpanch and secretary of rape, which was later settled through a compromise. Police are verifying all her claims while ensuring proper legal procedures are followed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).