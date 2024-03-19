Raipur, March 19: A shocking incident of rape has emerged from Chhattisgarh where a 15-year-old boy sexually assaulted a toddler. The alleged rape incident took place in Bilaspur city. Police officials said that the accused boy locked himself in a toilet with the victim and sexually assaulted her. The minor boy did not pay heed to the toddler who screamed for help.

According to a report in the Times of India, the minor boy locked and raped the minor girl inside the toilet while the victim's mother continued to bang on the door. An official that after her efforts failed, the victim's mother informed her neighbours who came and broke open the door. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Strangles Seven-Year-Old Girl to Death for Teasing Him, Mutilates Body in Kabirdham; Arrested.

However, it was too late as the minor boy had raped the girl. The minor boy who was trying to escape was caught and handed over to the police. Cops said that the toddler suffered serious injuries in the assault. They also said that the girl was bleeding profusely when she was rescued from the minor's clutches.

After being rescued, the toddler who suffered bite marks all over her body was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries during the treatment. Post this, the police registered a case against the accused and started questioning him. An officer said that the girl and her family were living as tenants in the house owned by the accused's family. Chhattisgarh Shocker: School Girl Dies by Suicide After Accusing Teacher of Harassment in Surguja District, Arrested.

After the horrific incident came to light, locals thronged the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. SP Rajnesh Singh who arrived at the police station to control the situation said that action would be taken against the accused as per the Juvenile Justice Act norms.

