Raipur, March 10: A shocking crime has occurred in a village approximately 50km from the district headquarters of Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh. A 14-year-old boy has been accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood because she used to tease him, according to local police.

According to a report in TOI, the victim, a Class I student, was strangled and her body was mutilated. The accused juvenile was apprehended on Friday and has been remanded to a shelter. MP Shocker: Man Hacks Brother to Death for Turning Off Music and Stopping Him From Dancing at Family Function in Satna.

The police report suggests that the girl would often tease the boy, unaware that it angered him. However, the boy never expressed his displeasure or asked her to stop. On Tuesday, as the girl was leaving for school, she saw him, made a gesture, and laughed. In a fit of rage, the boy dragged her into his house, strangled her, and later battered her head, face, and body with a rock. Her parents found her mutilated body later that night when she didn’t return home. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

The police initially had no leads, but their investigation eventually led them to the boy. During questioning, he admitted to the crime, stating that he felt extremely distressed when the girl laughed at him. He was subsequently produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a rehab home.

