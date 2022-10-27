Raipur, October 27: In a tragic incident a 16 year- old boy died due to bursting firecracker in Koriya district late on Tueday night. The deceased boy resided with his relatives in Baikunthpur area. The boy has been identified as Jagat Singh.

Jagat along with his friends was bursting crackers on eve of Tuesday night, it was then he decided that he will burst "tiger bomb" in a different way, reported TOI.

He placed the cracker inside a steel glass and covered it with a brick. As the tiger bomb exploded, a piece of steel pierced his chest, leaving him unconscious and casuing severe injuries.. His friends and locals rusehd him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Video: Youth Brutally Thrashed by Gang in Aurangabad After Argument Over Bursting Firecrackers

Jagat had 2 younger sisters and they lived with their realives as their parents died two years before. the police said. The incided was reported to the police. Mumbai Shocker: Four Riding on Bike Lose Balance, Fall on Bursting Firecrackers in Ambernath; Video Goes Viral

During the autopsy, pieces of steel glass were found inside the body. Later the body was handed over to the relatives for performing last rite.

In another tragic incident reported from Mandsaur district, a teenage girl has died after pieces of steel pierced her body when she burst a firecracker by keeping a tiffin box upside down on it.

